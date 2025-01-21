Windows 10 hasn’t received any new features in the last few months but that could change in the next Optional update or so. The latest Release Preview build is hiding an interesting Calendar update that might make it to the stable channel next month.

Phantomofearth dug out this hidden feature in the build. The Calendar section, which pops up when you click the date and time icon in the system tray now shows Calendar events along with the routine UI elements. Even the top section shows a matching graphic next to the date area and a weather stat in the middle.

This feature is hidden by default and needs Vivetool to appear and work in Windows 10.

We observed the images and found that there’s a new calendar events section in the Date and time adjustment page of the settings app.

It offers three options: Feature holidays and events, holiday illustration, and weather. You can choose to enable one or multiple elements from this section. Personally, we would remove the weather icon from the Taskbar and use the stat in the Calendar section for a cleaner desktop look.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of how both the calendars look.

What’s not good about the feature is the lack of support for seconds.

Microsoft has removed the seconds feature from the taskbar clock, and there’s no way to bring it back. The Registry editor does not do the magic anymore.

The last leg

Windows 10 is in its final stages and will bid adieu to most consumers on October 14, 2025. After that, there’ll be no feature upgrades whatsoever. Even if you pay for the extended update support program, it’ll only cover your PC security and ignore any new feature addition.

Most of us found the older OS to be more reliable and less buggy but Microsoft didn’t waver from its decision. Windows 11 is more appealing in design but has a lot of cover-up to do to be called a perfect UI experience. Its calendar is even more flat and pale compared to the upcoming design for Windows 10 which makes us wonder what’s the design team thinking.