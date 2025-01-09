Windows 11’s “native” Copilot app is now deploying a new shortcut keyboard combination and it’s not what you think. Most of us would have assumed it using the Win + C, the Cortana shortcut, but in reality, it is the Alt + Space keyboard shortcut. After a new update, we spotted a pop-up that urges users to modify the existing keyboard shortcut.

Windows Latest has extensively reported on the new app when it debuted in December last year. It was a memory hogger with a “native” branding that’s actually a web app in disguise. It’s always been possible to launch the new Copilot app by pressing the Alt + Space shortcut, but now Microsoft really wants you to do that.

We installed the most recent version of the app, or rather updated it, and spotted the below popup at the first launch.

It opens a Shortcut to Copilot window informing about the new default shortcut for the app. But what if you have another app or function bound to the same shortcut?

Microsoft last month’s announcement page about the Copilot app to reflect how the shortcut works. Apparently, it modifies the RegisterHotKey function reg key to launch the app. If you use that shortcut for anything else, Windows will not use it. The app launches at startup before the Copilot app.

A great way to avoid this is to disable the key binding in the app settings. Click on the (…) button, go to Settings, and click on the Enable Alt+Space shortcut option with the checkmark sign.

A web app in disguise

Windows Latest has previously looked inside the Copilot app package, and we have raised our concerns as to why the app is not native at all. Yes, you get an app that minimizes the system tray, but it uses a web view engine for the majority of things, and the fresh coat of UI isn’t hiding its cracks.

If you download something while using the app it shows the following ugly Edge popup. They didn’t even bother to mold such small elements to the new UI so everything looks polished.

What’s more disheartening is the blatant use of RAM for running a web app. Eating 500MB-1GB of RAM even after a new update is not forgiving by any means. It seems that Microsoft assumes anyone mildly interested in Copilot will pack a new Copilot+ PC with 16 GB RAM.

Another gripe is the outdated sign-in process which doesn’t allow selecting your default Microsoft account that you use on the PC. They should fix it for a seamless sign-in if they want users to make some use of the chat assistant.