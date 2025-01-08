Copilot+ PCs have taken over the CES 2025 this year. Microsoft and its partners are confident that 2025 is the year of Windows 11. Based on what Microsoft stated at CES 2025, it’s quite apparent that Windows 12 is not a thing for now.

Microsoft believes that 2024 was the year when people started exploring AI and how it can help in their personal and professional lives. It depends on how people use AI on Windows, as there are tons of apps to use AI, such as one made by OpenAI. Then, we also have Copilot, which can be accessed from the taskbar.

AI isn’t the only selling point here. According to Microsoft, the Copilot+ PCs are faster than the 5-year-old Windows PCs currently used by everyone around the world. As Windows Latest previously reported and spotted in documentation, Windows 11’s Copilot+ PCs are even 58% faster than a MacBook M3.

But this is more than just selling new Copilot+ PCs.

It’s also about Windows 10

Microsoft really wants you to understand that the “innovation” in Windows 11 has come at an interesting time: Windows 10’s end of support. Windows 11 exists, so you can bid goodbye to Windows 10 and move forward.

At CES 2025, Yusuf Mehdi – Executive Vice President and consumer Chief Marketing Officer, noted that there are no changes to Microsoft’s existing plans, and Windows 10 is going away on October 14, 2025.

As originally planned, Windows 10 will stop receiving updates on October 14, 2025. Of course, if you buy extended security updates for Windows 10, you can continue using the OS for another year starting October 14, 2025. However, whether it’s October 14 of 2025 or 2026, you need to move on from Windows 10.

Microsoft says it will simply focus on pushing people to Windows 11. At the same time, it will also convince people to buy new Copilot+ AI PCs with Windows 11 24H2 or 25H2 coming later.

The company pointed out at CES that Windows 11 was released at a time when the world needed it most. The world is switching to an AI-driven phase, and it’s realizing the value of security benefits more than ever. According to Microsoft, Windows 11 delivers everything.

“Whether the current PC needs a refresh, or it has security vulnerabilities that require the latest hardware-backed protection, now is the time to move forward with a new Windows 11 PC,” Microsoft noted in a statement.

And that means: No Windows 12

Microsoft hasn’t mentioned anything about the next version of Windows or Windows 12 anywhere. Based on other statements we heard at CES 2025, it’s pretty obvious that Windows 12 isn’t happening anytime soon.

Microsoft has decided to focus on Windows 11 and Copilot+ PCs push, and Windows 12 won’t happen for now.

This makes sense, after all. Windows 11 would not have happened if not for the pandemic when people started buying new PCs, and Microsoft and its partners saw an opportunity.

In fact, as Windows Latest exclusively reported back then, Windows 11 was originally called “Windows 10 Sun Valley Update,” and there were no plans to ship Windows 11.

Microsoft is now betting on Windows 11 to take over the market share when Windows 10 starts getting replaced. I wouldn’t be surprised if Microsoft skips Windows 12 in 2026, as the focus is not just limited to the Copilot+ PCs rollout but also migrating people from Windows 10.

So, unless Microsoft finds a reason to justify Windows 12 and replace Windows 11 in the hope of another PC sales push, Windows 12 won’t happen.