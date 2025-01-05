Microsoft says it’s on a mission to make Windows 11 an AI-driven operating system on the planet. Not only that, but it also wants to make Windows 11 the “most trusted” AI OS, and as part of its goal, it’s building several new AI privacy features that would empower people. This is according to job listings seen by Windows Latest.

Over the weekend, Windows Latest spotted multiple job listings saying that Microsoft is looking to turn Windows into an AI-driven OS that is trusted by the people. It also wants to redefine what privacy means to Windows and build features with best-in-class privacy features.

Too many buzzwords there, right? That’s a pretty common practice with job listings across all tech companies. Some of the job listings have already been deleted because they were no longer open to applicants, but Windows Latest was able to access the details before they were gone.

First, Microsoft noted that it has a Trust Experiences Compliance (TEC) team within Windows + Devices, which has been assigned to ensure that AI features meet the privacy standards “best-in-class”.

The team wants to help ship and build products that would “re-define best-in-class privacy for our customers” and “help make Windows the most trusted AI driven OS on the planet”.

Microsoft added that Windows 11’s new goal should be to build new privacy features that people can easily understand. Microsoft also wants the team to protect customers and help Windows 11 position “at the forefront of the AI revolution”.

“You [the employee] will build features that help Microsoft customers protect their privacy, understand how their data is being used, and control who gets access to their sensitive info,” Microsoft said in one of the job listings describing the future of AI in Windows.

This comes at an interesting time because Microsoft was recently heavily criticized for its practices with Windows Recall AI.

Windows 11’s Recall fiasco

One of the flagship AI features in Windows 11 is Recall, which finally began rolling out to testers in the Insider Program in December.

As you might be aware, when Microsoft announced Recall and shipped an early version of the feature in preview builds, it sparked a lot of concern among cybersecurity experts.

Many warned that Recall had privacy risks and attackers could exploit the loopholes in the security implementation of the AI to steal potentially sensitive data.

Microsoft heard the feedback, recalled Recall, delayed Recall two times, and then finally shipped it with tons of security changes.

Recall AI is now here, and Microsoft is working on another set of AI features that might make Copilot+ PCs more appealing. In addition to the battery factor, Microsoft is betting big on AI features, and the new job listings seem to imply that the company is really serious about security and privacy.

At the same time, Microsoft wants people to view Windows 11 as an AI-driven OS.