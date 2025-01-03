Windows 11’s File Explorer has undergone several iterations over four version updates. Despite adding useful features like tab support and better UI, users are still discontent with the overall performance of the app. It’s been over three years since Windows 11’s launch in 2021, and the File Explorer is still an eyesore for many.

Among the countless File Explorer-related complaints, Windows Latest spotted one Reddit thread about the slow-loading loading top bar of the app. When the user launches the app, the top bar loads after the rest of the app UI, and the delay is prominent at first glance.

To confirm this, we tested the opening issue on Windows 11 23H2 and 24H2 PCs. We found the same delay but would like to point out that it felt normal and not excessively slow, which would affect the day-to-day usage. Also, the top bar doesn’t struggle after it loads once.

One commenter pointed out that the top bar uses an island-style approach, and its WinUI content loads separately, causing a viable difference in the load times. Multiple users upvoted the post, and the top bar delay comment indicated that it is a big problem for users who would love a responsive File Explorer like Windows 10.

Even on top-tier spec PCs the Windows 11 File Explorer loads slower compared to inferior spec PCs running Windows 10. Some suggest changing the default page to The PC instead of the new Home tab. We think it might have something to do with the web integration elements of the Home tab that displays recent favorites and other elements.

No visible improvements

Our coverage in 2024 had multiple dedicated posts on File Explorer with mostly details about what’s new and exciting. There were occasional complaints that usually got fixed with the next one or two Patch Tuesday updates.

But the complaints are not going down.

Apart from the huge mess of Windows 11 24H2, the File Explorer’s experience should be a top priority for Microsoft. It should clearly communicate this delay in the top bar, inconsistent element UI, and slow-loading icons.

Of course, some of these issues might be isolated ones, but most threads show a similar pattern–a wonky File Explorer that looks modern but doesn’t work without stutters.