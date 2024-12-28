Copilot here, Copilot there, Copilot everywhere. Microsoft has already shipped thousands of PCs with a dedicated Copilot key, but is that all? Certainly not. Windows Latest recently reported that Microsoft is looking to rebrand “Microsoft 365” as “Microsoft 365 Copilot” for consumers and enterprises.

The rollout is supposed to begin in January, and we’re already seeing the reminder when we open the Microsoft 365 app, which is now set to be called Microsoft 365 Copilot.

What’s funny is that the Windows 11 app was previously called Microsoft Office, but the company renamed it to Microsoft 365 as it believed more in Microsoft 365 branding at that point. Microsoft 365 still has the “Office” name inside the bracket to help people understand that it’s the same old Office app, but what would happen after the latest rebrand?

Is Microsoft going to call it Microsoft 365 Copilot Microsoft 365 Office? (pun intended), but I honestly don’t understand why the rebrand was necessary. It will likely be called just Microsoft 365 Copilot. Worse, it will be called Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat for enterprises.

More on the rebranding:

In mid-Jan 2025, Microsoft Copilot for Entra will be renamed Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat.

Microsoft 365 app is switching to Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Icons will change to Copilot for everyone.

You can use Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat feature inside Microsoft 365 Copilot app.

Microsoft wants Copilot branding everything. It’s serious about it.

Previously, we thought the company would rebrand everything as Microsoft 365 and stop at some point. But now, the world has changed, thanks to OpenAI. Microsoft is convinced it needs to bring AI, particularly Copilot, to everything.

Bringing Copilot alone isn’t enough for Microsoft. It’s also trying to rebrand everything to Copilot.

As shown in the above screenshot, if you open the Microsoft 365 app on Windows 11, you’ll notice a friendly reminder about the changes in the branding.

The current icon is a blue gradient loop. On the other hand, the new icon is “Copilot” colorful with shades of blue, yellow, pink, and purple.

The text “M365” is added to the new icon.

The app will still work the same, only the name and icon are changing, Microsoft said when Windows Latest reached out.

However, it’s more than a simple rebrand and change of icon to Microsoft 365 Copilot.

As Windows Latest previously spotted and noted in our report, Copilot is taking a front seat in the new Microsoft 365 Copilot app. The app will ditch the header, and all buttons will move to the left sidebar. The Copilot will be aligned to the top. Microsoft is also dropping the ‘Back’ button for the Microsoft 365 Copilot app.

“Microsoft 365 Copilot app [is] becoming the destination for Copilot, we will be bringing AI powered document creation into Copilot tab,” Microsoft officials said when Windows Latest reached out.

What do you think about Microsoft’s branding strategy? Is it a good idea to rebrand everything as Copilot when the company doesn’t even know what to do with the Copilot key on enterprise Copilot+ PCs? Let us know in the comments below.