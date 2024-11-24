Windows as a service or ads as a service? It depends on whether you see notifications as ads or recommendations in Windows 11. Windows 11 is rolling out new ads (or recommendations) through notifications. The idea is not new, but there has been an uptick in these alerts.

Over the past week, Windows Latest spotted ads for Black Ops 6: Vault Edition and Microsoft Defender app, which works only when you pay for Microsoft 365. As shown in the below screenshot, Windows 11’s “Suggested” notification alert wants you to buy Black Ops 6: Vault edition from the Microsoft Store.

When you click on the “Buy Now” button, it will open the Microsoft Store with the product page of Black Ops 6: Vault edition. You also have the choice to dismiss the advertisement, but remember – it will appear again in the coming days. But that’s not the only ad you’d come across on Windows 11.

Windows Latest spotted another ad, but this time, it’s for the Microsoft Defender app.

While Windows Defender is built into Windows 11 and is free, Microsoft has another “Defender app” that allows you to monitor security and malware protection across all platforms, including Android.

For example, you can install the Microsoft Defender app on Windows 11 and Android devices and then open the app on any of your devices. From there, you can view when your device was last scanned for malware or other security threats and control some security features directly from the Microsoft Defender app.

The catch is Microsoft Defender works only when you own a Microsoft 365 subscription, and that’s why we’re seeing ads for Microsoft Defender on Windows 11 now.

As shown in the above screenshot, Windows 11’s ad displays a suggested message about online security.

It promotes Microsoft Defender, saying you can get advanced security for your devices in one app.

“Get advanced security in one app on your devices with Microsoft Defender,” the advert within Windows 11 reads.

The options provided in the notification are “Stay safer” to learn more or “Dismiss” to close the message.

If you click on Stay Safer to learn more, it will open Microsoft Defender’s webpage with a link to buy Microsoft 365.

As you can see in the above screenshot, the “Microsoft Defender app” is “exclusively” available with a Microsoft 365 subscription, which is why the company runs ads for it.

You can dismiss the ad or head to Microsoft’s website to buy Microsoft 365.

Thankfully, if you are not a fan of these alerts, you can open System > Notifications and turn off all the toggles highlighted in the above screenshot, especially “Get tips and suggestions when using Windows“.

This will disable all ads you see in Windows 11.