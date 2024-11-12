Windows 10 KB5046613, the November 2024 security update for 22H2 PC, is available now. It will install automatically, but Microsoft has published the offline installer file (.msu) links on the Microsoft update catalog site.

The main highlight of this update is the new Account Manager in the Start menu that lets you check the currently active account, some key Microsoft service stats, and promotional stuff. We aren’t fans of the promotional stuff, but that’s just Microsoft putting in too much effort.

The rest of the others are just fixes for the existing problems with the operating system. One of the major fixes is for the Windows 11 upgrade issue. When a Windows 10 user tried to upgrade to Windows 11, the PC crashed with a BSOD error.

Let’s discuss the download links before covering the remaining improvements.

Download Links for Windows 10 KB5046613

Windows 10 KB5046613 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and 32-bit (x86).

Note that the patch is still being pushed through the servers, so it may not show up right away. Check for updates again in the next five minutes.

If you don’t get the update or fail to install it, use the above offline installer file to install the November 2024 security update. It will advance your PC to build 1904x.5131.

What’s new in Windows 10 Build 1904x.5131

The multifunction printer worked incorrectly and would print the command string without any request from the user. Even drivers failed to install while connecting to a multifunction printer via a USB cable.

This issue was present in Windows 11 as well and is now patched in both operating systems.

Here are the other noteworthy upgrades added in Windows 10 22H2 build 1904x.5131:

There’s a new product activation phone number that works in multiple regions.

Vmswitch produced a stop error while managing and switching between two virtual machines.

WebView2 apps couldn’t recognize the device when you connected an Xbox 360 or any other Bluetooth controller.

Some system apps like Windows Narrator failed to start for non-admin user profiles.

Azure Virtual Desktop users faced a black screen issue after logging in and couldn’t sign in to office apps.

All these features and improvements will become available after you install the KB5046613 update. Tell us in the comments if you have trouble installing it or notice new bugs in this update.