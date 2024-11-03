Well, who would have thought Windows 10 could also have new bugs when it’s set to reach the end of support in less than a year? Microsoft is aware of as many as three new issues in Windows 10 affecting some people after they installed either KB5044273 (the mandatory October Patch Tuesday release) or KB5045594 (the optional patch released on October 22).

While some people are still struggling to install Windows 10 KB5044273 and KB5045594 due to errors like 0x800f0805, those who have installed either of the updates have reported an issue where apps could fail to launch.

In a Feedback Hub post, one user reported that apps failed to open after installing the KB5044273 security update on their Lenovo 20WE. “We are having issues opening applications after applying KB5044273 on all Lenovo 20WE computers. The issue resolves after uninstalling the update,” they added.

Another user flagged that after they installed Windows 10 KB5044273 updates, their apps did not start automatically when they login to Windows. The auto-start for Wallpaper Engine, TranslucentTB, is broken after the patch. The bug is related to an issue that crashes apps in Windows 10.

This is an interesting issue, and what’s important to note is that the app crashing bug affects people on Windows 10 outside the Windows Insider Program. They’re using officially supported hardware and running Microsoft’s recommended security patch for Windows 10.

KB5044273 is a mandatory release that should install automatically unless you manually pause updates from Settings.

More new issues in Windows 10 KB5044273

In an update to one of the support documents, Microsoft confirmed that apps like Teams, Narrator, and Quick Assist could crash when you’re logged in as a non-admin. Microsoft won’t tell us how many apps or users are affected, but the problem is widespread enough for the company to issue an emergency patch.

Microsoft believes that some of you run the apps crashing bug when the app is set to open as non-admin using UIAccess=true This affects apps launching from the following patch:

%ProgramFiles%

%ProgramFiles(x86)%

%systemroot%\system32

%systemroot%\syswow64

Does it all mean Windows 10 apps won’t crash when you use apps with admin rights? No, according to Microsoft. You could still run into issues, but you’re “less likely to encounter this issue if you are running the application as an administrator.”

The second bug in Windows 10 KB5044273 affects enterprise customers only, especially those who use Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD). The AVD might cause a black screen when logging in, and you might not be allowed to log out, resulting in another black screen after you attempt to open AVD again.

If you’re affected, you might see ‘svchost.exe_AppXSvc’ in Event Viewe. For affected users, it also means the Start menu could crash or close abruptly.

The third big causes another black screen that stays between 10 to 30 mins when you login to Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD).

Microsoft says it’s still working on patching these bugs, and we expect the fixes to arrive on November 12 with Windows 10 November 2024 Patch Tuesday refresh.

Microsoft also announced that you can pay $30 to extend security updates for Windows 10 for another year. The support is set to end on October 14, 2025, but you can extend it until October 14, 2026, for $30.