Microsoft’s PC Manager, which is quite popular among some users, especially in Asia, is getting a big update (version 3.14) after a long time. The PC Manager for Windows 11 (and Windows 10) now lets you monitor your internet speed directly on your desktop via the toolbar and has a new disk cleanup algorithm that can free up more space.

PC Manager is developed by Microsoft China and is available via the Microsoft Store in some countries. While the app is safe since it is developed and maintained by Microsoft, it’s not available in Europe and some other countries due to privacy settings. With PC Manager, you can easily free up your RAM and storage to help your PC run faster.

That’s the core idea behind PC Manager, which is a lot like third-party tools (CCleaner and more).

Microsoft PC Manager is particularly popular in China and other Asian countries because people there like to free up their RAM in hopes of “boosting performance.” There are tons of third-party apps that do this, but Microsoft’s solution does not interfere with Windows or break its features.

So, what’s new in PC Manager 3.14, which began rolling out to everyone on October 24?

According to the release notes seen by Windows Latest, PC Manager now lets you monitor your internet speed in real-time from the toolbar.

For those unaware, toolbar is a small menu that sits on your screen, usually on the side or bottom, and gets you free up RAM with one click, open Edge, open Notepad or capture screenshot.

After the update, it can now show the upload and download speed of your internet connection in real-time, so you no longer need to jump to the network tab of the Task Manager to watch your internet speed.

This is quite handy if you get a liking to PC Manager’s floating toolbar, but opinion on this is totally subjective.

Another notable change is support for Windows 11’s Widgets board. You can now head to the widgets board, and install the PC Manager widget. This lets you boost performance (free up RAM) with just one tap, directly from the widgets board.

Deep cleanup in Microsoft PC Manager can now free up more space on Windows 11

Microsoft is also testing a new enhanced deep cleanup, which can free up clutter faster than ever and is now capable of identifying and removing more temporary files than the built-in solutions.

Microsoft promises “greater precision” in detecting hidden corners of your system and freeing up more space. You can also close apps that block the disk cleanup process with just one click.

Finally, PC Manager can now quickly analyze OS disk, help you understand disk usage easily, and offer suggestions for managing your storage space.

You can find the PC Manager in the Microsoft Store. If it’s not available in the region, we’ve downloaded the app from the Microsoft Store and uploaded it to our cloud storage.

Do you use apps like PCManager and CCleaner? Let us know in the comments below.