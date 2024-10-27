Microsoft debuted the Home section in Windows 11 23H2, which contains quick access to frequently used settings and some promotional stuff. That was fine in consumer editions, but now commercial editions might get the same treatment.

The Settings app has a “Home” page that highlights several Windows 11 features. It shows the device name, connection status, and the last time it checked for updates. It also has settings like power, display, and sound. It even shows Bluetooth options.

Below that, you can personalize the background, themes, and switch between light or dark modes. There’s cloud storage information, showing how much storage is used. There’s an option to back up the PC and manage storage. Below, it has security reminders, like adding a recovery email. There’s also info on Microsoft 365 and Xbox Game Pass offers.

This experience is now coming to more Windows 11 editions, including those who use Enterprise and Education edition.

As noticed by Phantom on X, cards are currently limited to settings recommendation and personalization. However, this could change in future when Home page actually ships to commercial users.

Microsoft is also working on bringing Microsoft account related stuff to the the upcoming “Home” page in Settings for Enterprise and Education. That’s according to the references we’ve seen in the preview builds, but remember that the plans are always subject to change, especially when we’re talking about Microsoft.

You might see an ad to “sign up for Microsoft” if you’re using a local account.

Comparing the old and new Home section

In the two images below, check how the MSA promotional card is at a prominent position in the Home section.

The regular page doesn’t have this card and has more space for actually useful stuff.

It’s become normal for us consumer edition users to be barraged with MSA promotions in Settings, Start menu, and other places. Even after you sign in with a Microsoft account, you’ll see OneDrive and Copilot promotions.

On a commercial edition PC, let’s take the example of a student who wouldn’t need a Microsoft account. All his work is possible with a local account, and if the PC is in a lab, it is shared by multiple users in different sessions. Serving an MSA promotion to them is irrelevant in such cases.

Similarly, a work PC might not need an MSA account and need a work or school account instead. OneDrive or Copilot promotions don’t mean much to them. However, there is some hope because the feature is spotted in a Beta build.

Microsoft might take cognizance of the relevance and remove the clutter, at least from the home page of the Settings app.

It already enforces its browser on the users with no chance to remove it from the system. At least, the company should tone down the ridiculous upsell banners in Settings and other places.

The good news is we’re not seeing these ads in Windows 11 LTSC.