Windows 11 KB5044384 update is failing to install on Windows 11 24H2 due to numerous errors, including a weird bug where the update gets stuck at 40% and then fails due to the 0x800f0922, 0x800736b3, and 0x80242008 errors. We’re also seeing reports of Task Manager reporting issues.

Less than 24 hours ago, I reported that Windows 11 24H2’s first optional update, KB5044384, is out, and it finally makes “Windows 11 2024 Update” more usable because it patches many bugs, but it turns out I’m wrong. While we successfully installed the update in our tests, many people, including our readers, are reporting issues.

For example, one of WindowsLatest readers flagged that they get an error code 0x800736b3 during installation. One affected user told me that they see “2024-10 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5044284)” when they check for updates, but it fails repeatedly due to “Error – installation 0x800f081f.”

Despite multiple attempts, KB5044284 Windows 11 24H2 would not install on their system.

A user with Windows 11 24H2 Build 26100.1742 received the KB5044284 update, which was downloaded and extracted without issues. However, after the system restarted to complete the installation, the update process reached 30%, continued to 40%, and then hung for about eight minutes.

“This downloaded and extracted fine, then restarted the PC. The update got to the 30% and restarted. On the reboot the update continued until 40%, when it hung for about 8 minutes, then gave an error message (with no reference) and rolled back,” one of the affected users noted.

It’s also worth noting that Windows 11 24H2 update installation failures are not limited to specific hardware, as people with relatively new chips are also affected. One person with a Ryzen 5 3600X processor reported running into 0x800f081f when trying to install the Windows 11 KB5044284 update.

You might also run into an issue where Windows 11 24H2 patch consistently gets stuck at 90-95% during installation. After stalling, it could prompt you to to “Retry,” but each attempt ends with the same error code: “Install error – 0x800f0922.”

How to fix KB5044384 installation issues

Windows Latest understands that it’s possible to get around these installation issues using Microsoft Update Catalog or refreshing Windows 11 installation using Media Creation Tool.

To manually install the KB5044284 update when it’s failing, head to Microsoft Update Catalog. In the search bar on the website, type “KB5044284”, click the “Download” button next to the appropriate update, click on the .msu link in the next pop-up, and follow the on-screen prompts.

This should work and help you install the patch.

Task Manager reporting goes wrong in Windows 11 24H2

As I noted in my previous article, Windows 11 KB5044384 is an important release because it patches most of the critical bugs in 24H2, including SFC/scannow failing to scan files correctly, Disk Cleanup showing 8.63GB cache incorrectly, and Alt+Tab causing a brief black screen.

Unfortunately, if you do manage to install the patch, you might run into some other problems.

After installing the update, Windows Latest noticed that the Task Manager cannot count the number of processes running in the background.

While Task Manager works well, it can no longer count or display the counted processes, which means you’ll see 0 processes in Windows 11 24H2.

I’ve asked Microsoft folks, and sources close to Microsoft told me that the company is aware of it, and it’s a reporting issue. The Task Manager is working correctly.

This is just another reminder that KB5044384 is an optional preview, so it’s absolutely normal for it to go wrong on some PCs. In fact, the last few Windows 11 previews have been below the usual quality standards, and there have been reports of several issues, which were fixed later.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Microsoft rushes out a server-side fix to iron out these bugs in the optional patch.

I’m also seeing reports that the Windows 11 Alt-Tab still throws a black screen. According to the official release notes, Microsoft has patched the Alt-Tab issue, but people report it still causes a black screen.

I asked again, and I’m told that the fix is being gradually rolled out, which is why some might not see it immediately.

For now, you can skip the update and wait for the November 12 Patch Tuesday release unless you really need these fixes.