Windows 11 will show more Disk details in the Task Manager

Task Manager in Windows displays some details about your available disks in the Performance tab. While you can easily discern whether it’s an SSD or HDD, there’s no way to learn about the Bus type (NVMe, SATA) in the Task Manager. Microsoft wants to fix this and is testing to display more disk details in the Task Manager.

Microsoft researcher Phantomofearth spotted a hidden improvement to the Performance section of the Task Manager in the latest Insider Beta build 22635.4225. The feature is not active by default.

Windows Latest managed to enable the disk details option in the Task Manager. After that, we noticed a disk type mentioned in the brackets next to all the disks available on the PC.

Since we had an NVMe SSD, you can see in the screenshot below that it’s labeled as SDD (NVMe).

You’ll also find the disk type mentioned in the section below the graph. If you compare it to the stable channel’s Task Manager, it labels our disk as an SSD but doesn’t show the disk type.

More disk details in Task Manager

While the disk type detail in the Task Manager is a laudable effort, we want Microsoft to add a few more details in the Performance section. The first thing is the temperature reading of the disk.

The Task Manager displays the temperature of the two GPUs available on our PC but doesn’t display the CPU or Disk drive temps. To check that, you must visit the disk properties in the Settings app, which is present deep inside Storage settings.

Adding the temperature stats for the installed disks can help you check for any abnormalities. The same goes for the CPU, which Microsoft has neglected for too long. You must install a third-party app to check the CPU temperature or visit the BIOS.

The Redmond giant should end this problem by adding the temperature details for the CPU in Task Manager.