Windows 11 24H2 comes with a new feature called “Checkpoint cumulative updates”, which reduces the size of monthly updates. Starting with the September 2024 update, checkpoint update is now available for Copilot+ PCs, but there’s a catch – KB5043080 and newer updates could break Windows Update. This also affects Intel and AMD PCs.

Before I explain what went wrong, let’s try to dumb down the “checkpoint cumulative updates”. So, what are these updates, and how is it different from the classic Windows updates? As Windows Latest previously reported, Windows 11 24H2 makes the monthly updates smaller by downloading only new files when installing.

Since Windows 11 only downloads the files that are missing, this idea is called “differential updates” or “checkpoint” updates. It is differential because only the unique files are downloaded as part of the updates. Microsoft started rolling out “checkpoint updates feature” with KB5043080 (September 2024 Patch).

Unfortunately, some users have flagged that Windows 11 KB5043080, the September 2024 Patch, fails to install due to random errors.

“While applying the KB5043080 update on a fully updated install of 24H2 on my desktop (Ryzen 7 3700x, RTX 3070, 16GB), the update hangs at 35% for about 5-10 minutes and eventually begins a rollback procedure. CBS.log mentions containerai.dll being the culprit,” one of the users flagged in a Feedback Hub post.

Operation is not supported errors after installing September 2024 update

While Microsoft has not acknowledged Windows 11 KB5043080 failure, Microsoft has confirmed that some people might run into problems if they have installed September 2024 Patch Tuesday or future updates.

If you’re affected, you might see an error message “Operation is not supported” when double-clicking the .msu package of any Windows Update.

According to the support document first spotted by Windows Latest, this bug affects all editions of Windows 11 24H2, including SE (Special Edition), Enterprise and Education, ARM, and Intel/AMD if you’ve installed the update through Windows Insider Program or you’re using an ISO image.

“This problem occurs because the FoD or LP that was added from a local source on top of the latest checkpoint cumulative update cannot be updated to the latest update without connectivity to WU or WSUS,” Microsoft noted.

To fix “Operation is not supported” error when installing updates in Windows 11, you’ll need to manually download and reinstall KB5043080 or newer. KB5043080 is a checkpoint cumulative update, but any newer update will also work.

This can be done using Microsoft Update Catalog. You’ll need to search KB number (e.g., 5043080 since it’s the first update to support checkpoint cumulative updates). Choose the file for your system (x64 or ARM64) and download all required .msu files to a folder like “C:\Packages” (ensure no other files are in this folder).

To install, either double-click each .msu file in order from oldest to newest or use the DISM tool with the Add-WindowsPackage command to install the updates.

Microsoft won’t tell us when it plans to address installation problems in Windows 11 24H2.