Windows 11 KB5043076 update is now available for everyone in the stable channel with a couple of noteworthy changes. This update is available via Windows Update > Check for updates. You can grab KB5043076 offline installers (.msu) files from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

KB5043076 is a part of September 2024 Patch Tuesday, which means it would download and install automatically. You’ll notice that the September 2024 Patch brings Windows 11 Build 22631.4169 if you’re on version 23H2 and Build 22621.4169 if you’re on version 22H2.

When you check for updates, you’ll see the following patch on the Windows Update page: 2024-09 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x86-based Systems (KB5043076).

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5043076

Windows 11 KB5043076 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and 32-bit (x86) | Microsoft Update Catalog.

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 22631.4169

With this update, you’ll notice a new feature in Windows Share. You can now share content from your Windows PC directly to your Android device. To do this, you’ll need to pair your devices using the Link to Windows app on your Android and Phone Link on your PC. Once paired, sharing files will be much easier and faster.

You’ll also see improvements to Narrator. If you use Microsoft Edge or read large documents, the Narrator’s scan mode will now respond faster, making it smoother to navigate through long content. To use this, you’ll need to turn on Narrator first by pressing Windows key + Ctrl + Enter and then activate scan mode by pressing Caps lock + Spacebar.

For those who rely on Voice Access, dictation will feel quicker, and you’ll have more control over editing. You can easily select, delete, and move text with voice commands, making it faster to edit your writing.

Moving on to File Explorer, you’ll get several bug fixes that make navigation smoother. You’ll notice that screen readers will now properly announce items when you open or browse them, fixing previous issues where they wouldn’t. Search will work better, and the problem where focus was lost when pressing Shift + Tab has been sorted out.

The Widgets Board is also getting an update. This brings better security and improvements for creating widgets, especially for those in the European Economic Area. The Microsoft Start Experiences app will now handle the Microsoft Start widget, and while some widgets may be temporarily removed or changed, new ones are already being developed and will roll out soon.

There are also fixes for Bluetooth devices. If your external devices were losing connection due to certain policies, that problem should now be resolved, so your devices will stay connected more reliably.

If you use Virtual Hard Disks (VHD/VHDx), you’ll find it easier to detach them now. A new button has been added in the Settings menu, making it quicker to manage your virtual drives without going through complicated steps.