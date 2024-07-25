A Netflix support staff member just confirmed to Windows Latest that Netflix’s new “app” is now available for Windows 11. I’m told the company briefly tested the update in early July, and it’s now rolling out to everyone via the Microsoft Store. Netflix originally announced the update in May 2024.

Netflix previously told Windows Latest that its native app would be retired in June, but the deadline was extended by a month.

Since May, Netflix has been warning users about the upcoming changes to the Downloads feature through a pop-up. Starting this week, the brand-new Netflix app, which is based on Microsoft Edge, is now available, but as expected, it doesn’t support the Downloads feature.

Today’s update retires the Windows 8-era Netflix native app, which offered features like “Downloads”. Like mobile apps, “Downloads” on Netflix desktop allowed you to watch your favourite show offline, but this feature is no longer available. After the update, you’ll notice the Netflix “app” opens netflix.com in a Microsoft Edge container.

As shown in the above screenshot, when I opened the updated Netflix app, I noticed a new pop-up titled “App Installed”, which goes on to highlight that “Netflix.com has been installed as an app from the Microsoft Store” and you can launch it from the Start menu or Windows taskbar.

You can choose to pin the app to the taskbar, pin it to the Start menu, create a desktop shortcut, and allow it to auto-start when you log in. These are the most basic features offered in all Microsoft Edge-based web apps.

Web apps aren’t necessarily bad, but Netflix’s new app for Windows 11 is awful, and it makes no sense to use it on the website or mobile app.

In our tests, Windows Latest observed that Netflix hasn’t even optimized the Windows 11 app, which literally loads netflix.com in a Microsoft Edge container.

For example, if you right-click anywhere in the “app”, you can open the links in a new tab of Microsoft Edge. You can also open developer tools and use the “Netflix app” to browse any random website.

There’s also an option to open links in the “InPrivate Window” of Microsoft Edge.

When asked about this, Netflix said the new app offers a “consistent, quality experience for our members across the devices they use to watch our TV shows and movies”.

“The new version will now include access to live events, compatibility with ad-supported plans, and more,” Netflix support staff told me.

“Mostly, it will remains same. As the browser streaming does not support Downloads, same way new Netflix App won’t be supporting downloads. Only streaming online can be done. You can continue to watch TV shows and movies offline on a supported mobile device,” the company told us.

Unfortunately, the much-loved “Downloads” feature is gone. You can no longer watch your Netflix shows or movies offline on your desktop.