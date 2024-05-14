I wish I were wrong, but Netflix seems to be ditching its current app for Windows 11 (and Windows 10) in favour of a web app. When I opened the Netflix app on Windows, I saw a new pop-up that said the company was working on a new app that would replace the existing one and wouldn’t support “Downloads.”

I asked Netflix for more details, and the company confirmed it’s working on a new Windows app. Netflix support staff also told me the experience is similar to the existing web app (Netflix.com), which is why the new Windows app would not support Downloads. The company wouldn’t clarify if the new app is a web wrapper.

When I asked for more details, Netflix shared a link to the support document. According to the document, the Netflix app for Windows will support several new features, including better streaming quality, ad-supported plans, support for live events, and other changes.

However, “downloads will no longer be supported,” and “you can continue to watch TV shows and movies offline on a supported mobile device”, the company said in a support document first spotted by Windows Latest.

The New Netflix app will arrive in June 2024

Netflix told me the new app will begin rolling out in “June 2024” and will replace the existing app. The current or legacy Netflix app will eventually stop working if you don’t update.

“In order to offer a consistent, quality experience for our members across the devices they use to watch our TV shows and movies, the Netflix app is being updated for Windows computer and tablet devices. The new version will now include access to live events, compatibility with ad-supported plans, and more,” Netflix support staff told me.

“Mostly, it will remains same. As the browser streaming does not support Downloads, same way new Netflix App won’t be supporting downloads. Only streaming online can be done. You can continue to watch TV shows and movies offline on a supported mobile device,” they added.

In the support document, Netflix warned users that everyone will be prompted to update the app to continue streaming movies and shows on Windows. It’s also recommended that you turn on automatic app updates in the Microsoft Store so you don’t miss the “new experience,” which doesn’t have the downloads feature.

I don’t get why Netflix made this decision. Many people use Downloads on Windows and like the existing app more than the website. If you have a slow internet connection or travel a lot, being able to download shows could be important to you.

Also, what’s the point of having a Windows app if you can’t use it without the internet? It’s almost like using a website, except that it’s available in the Microsoft Store.