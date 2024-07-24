You can soon hover over the icons pinned to the taskbar and access the jump list, which lets you use features without opening the app. Additionally, you can soon use the Windows 11 taskbar to access a feature called “Continue from phone”, which lets you quickly continue activities from your mobile device.

Windows 11 taskbar was dumbed down when it first debuted in 2021. It didn’t have drag-and-drop support, the ability to control how apps are combined on the taskbar or show seconds in the tray. The taskbar has gotten much better in newer builds, but there’s still room for improvement.

Like all previous Windows irritations, Windows 11 also comes with a jump list menu, which can be triggered when you right-click pinned or opened apps. As shown in the above screenshot, in Windows 11 Build 22635.3930, Microsoft is testing a new toggle called ”

For example, if you’ve pinned File Explorer to the taskbar but it’s not open, you can hover over its icon to access files, folders or pinned folders, such as Music, Pictures, Documents, and more. Currently, you can access the jump list only by right-clicking the pinned icon or running the app.

Taskbar is getting the “Continuity” tab for Android phones

As Windows Latest previously reported, Microsoft is testing a new “Continue from Phone” feature, which we spotted in the Start menu. “Continue from phone” is installed as an app in Windows 11 preview builds, but it doesn’t work at the moment.

For example, if you try to click the app icon, it won’t launch. That’s because Microsoft is still testing the feature, and early references suggest it will allow you to continue your phone-related activities on your PC.

As Microsoft watcher Phantom noticed, Microsoft is also adding a shortcut to activate the feature on the taskbar.

There’s a new toggle in the settings that lets you hide the ‘Continue from Phone’ on the taskbar. This seems to confirm deeper Android and taskbar integration, could it be similar to the Phone Link’s continuity feature for Samsung phones? It’s possible, but it looks like the feature will work independently of the Phone Link app.

Microsoft is still working on these two taskbar features and Windows Latest understands that they’ll be rolled out to everyone outside the Windows 11 24H2 release.