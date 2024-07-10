Microsoft has released monthly security updates for Windows 11 and 10 PCs. The July 2024 security update marks the first Patch Tuesday update for Copilot+ PCs, which are already on version 24H2.

The KB5040435 update bumps the build number to 26100.1150 on all 24H2 PCs (Copilot+ and Windows 11 Insiders). Like always, this update fixes security flaws in the OS and introduces all the changes announced in the June 2024 optional update.

Patch Tuesday updates download and install automatically, but if you don’t see this one, do a manual check using the Settings app.

You can also download the offline installer file .msu from the Microsoft Update catalog website.

Before discussing the improvements and bug fixes that Microsoft made to this build, check out the download links.

Direct Download links for KB5040435

Here are the direct download links for various processor architectures:

If you are using Windows 11 24H2 Insider in the Canary channel, you won’t see the build since it is already on build 26244.5000.

What’s new in the July 2024 security update for 24H2?

The KB5040435 update brings the improvements from the last month’s optional update.

Windows Installer will launch the UAC dialog box and ask for your credentials while repairing a file. If you think that it’s unnecessary, you can use the registry editor to disable it.

Navigate to the “ HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Installer\ ” path.

” path. Set the DisableLUAInRepair value data to 1 .



value data to . Restart your PC to apply the changes.

There were no other feature additions in the last update, so the official support document only mentions the following bug fixes:

Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) failed to verify policies and incorrectly reported them as not active/unauthorized. This issue is patched now.

DWM.exe, the executable file of Desktop Window Manager, stopped responding in previous builds but now works correctly.

Similarly, this update resolves issues with Unified Write Filter (UWF) and Input Method Editor (IME) in Windows 11.

Knows issues in KB5040435

July 2024 security update for 24H2 breaks Roblox download and installation via Microsoft Store on ARM PCs.

So, the new Copilot+ PC users and other Insiders with ARM processors must download the game from the official website. Or you could skip the installation and play it in your browser.