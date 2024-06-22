You can still restore Windows 10 File Explorer in Windows 11 24H2

The new and modern File Explorer was criticised when it first appeared with Windows 11. Since then, countless tweaks and feature add-ons have made it more bearable. However, some users still believe the old Windows 10 File Explorer was much faster and more reliable.

While Microsoft has made it clear the legacy design will never return as Windows 11 moves towards an XAML-based UI, the old File Explorer is present in Windows 11. Thanks to a new script, you can easily restore the old design in the modern File Explorer in Windows 11 22H2, 23H2, and even 24H2.

But how does the script work? The first block of the code creates a new CLSID entry for CLSID_ItemsViewAdapter. It sets the InProcServer32 to use Windows.UI.FileExplorer.dll_, which contains some bits of the older interface. We’re basically asking Windows 11 to use Windows.UI.FileExplorer.dll_ for File Explorer UI.

The second block of code does the same as the first block but for another part of File Explorer. It uses a different unique identifier {6480100b-5a83-4d1e-9f69-8ae5a88e9a33} and names it File Explorer Xaml Island View Adapter.

Finally, the script changes the layout of the toolbar in the ShellBrowser (which affects File Explorer).

While the script is generally safe to use, we recommend creating a registry backup beforehand. Then, repeat the following steps:

First, open Notepad and copy the following code snippet into a new Notepad file. Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00 [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\CLSID\{2aa9162e-c906-4dd9-ad0b-3d24a8eef5a0}] @="CLSID_ItemsViewAdapter" [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\CLSID\{2aa9162e-c906-4dd9-ad0b-3d24a8eef5a0}\InProcServer32] @="C:\\Windows\\System32\\Windows.UI.FileExplorer.dll_" "ThreadingModel"="Apartment" [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\CLSID\{6480100b-5a83-4d1e-9f69-8ae5a88e9a33}] @="File Explorer Xaml Island View Adapter" [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\CLSID\{6480100b-5a83-4d1e-9f69-8ae5a88e9a33}\InProcServer32] @="C:\\Windows\\System32\\Windows.UI.FileExplorer.dll_" "ThreadingModel"="Apartment" [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Toolbar\ShellBrowser] "ITBar7Layout"=hex:13,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,20,00,00,00,10,00,01,00,\ 00,00,00,00,01,00,00,00,01,07,00,00,5e,01,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00 The hexadecimal string (the tons of numbers you would see at the bottom of the script) describes the layout we’re configuring for the toolbar in File Explorer. After that, open the Save as window, name the file “regtweak.reg” and save the file on your PC. Note that you can use any name for the file, but the extension must be .reg only.

Now, visit where you saved the file and double-click on it to run it.

Click on the OK button to apply the registry change. Close the window after the confirmation message appears.

Restart your PC to apply the changes.

Is the old Ribbon UI worth it?

When launching the File Explorer, the old Ribbon UI appears at the top. Comparing it with the Windows 11 File Explorer shows how condensed the top and menu bars have become.

The older design offered multiple sections, and all possible options related to a file or folder appeared here. There is no need to navigate to nested options in context menus.

But even after applying this registry tweak, you don’t get back the complete old File Explorer.

You’ll only get the old Ribbon UI. It appears as a blend of old and new user interfaces, which makes it look awkward. Remember that this tweak is for folks who prefer performance over unnecessary UI design.

Moreover, it strips the File Explorer of a crucial feature—tabs. Without them, you have to juggle multiple open windows, which isn’t a great experience.

It is also possible to restore the old context menu, which replaces the modern one. As you know, the new context menu is smaller and adds an extra step before accessing the complete menu.

However, the Registry tweak to disable the new context menu only works in Windows 11 21H2 and 22H2. The former version is obsolete, and the latter will soon bite the dust.

While you can bring back the old File Explorer, you’ll still need to use the “Show more options” option to open the old menu. The Ribbon UI tweak mentioned above might stop working once Microsoft patches it.