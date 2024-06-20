After showcasing the much-talked-about Copilot+ PCs in the May 2024 Build conference, the Windows 11 24H2 update has finally arrived. This version update includes Microsoft’s emulation engine – Prism, and other gaming-centric features.

Prism Emulation Engine

Since most popular games are unavailable in Arm64, they support x86 and x64 by default. To combat this, Microsoft built the Prism emulation engine to convert the existing game code to the Arm64 instruction set.

Developers don’t need to do much, as Prism handles all the heavy lifting while delivering decent performance. Microsoft attached some video clips of Baldur’s Gate 3 running on a Copilot+ PC with the latest Snapdragon X Elite chip, DirectX 11, and Prism.

Windows Latest previously covered a similar gaming performance demo that cleared the air about the performance.

We understand the games are playable and cannot compete with gaming-centric laptops. But it is applaudable given that they run via an emulation engine and an on-board GPU.

Some games also support Auto SR, an AI upscaling feature that brings better visuals without compromising performance.

Microsoft plans to release Copilot+ PCs with dedicated GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD.

Collaboration with Anti-Cheat Providers

Most popular multiplayer titles like Fortnite use an anti-cheat service to curb the cheating menace. Microsoft’s collaboration with BattlEye, Denuvo Anti-Cheat, and Wellbia XIGNCODE3 / UNCHEATER ensures their games are supported on Copilot+ PCs.

Note that these games won’t launch until the anti-cheat service is available and active, so collaboration was necessary.

According to the official post, Copilot+ PCs support over 1400 popular games, with 1200 titles capable of running at 30+ FPS on the new machines.

You can visit the official website that tracks all the games available for Windows on Arm to check if your favorite games are on the list.

Printer and peripheral support

The official support document states that Windows 11 Arm-based PCs support all Morpia-certified printers. You don’t need to worry much because 120 million printers support this standard.

Peripherals should also work without issues, provided their drivers are present in Windows 11 or supplied by the manufacturers. However, manufacturers must release the Arm64 version of the product drivers.

Windows 11 24H2 has many AI features baked into the OS, such as AI Super Resolution. However, the Copilot+ PC users will have to wait for Windows Recall because Microsoft decided to test it some more before it becomes widely available.