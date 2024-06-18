AMD rolls out motherboard drivers for Windows 11 24H2

Windows 11 24H2 is many months away from release and is currently being fine-tuned in the Insider program. AMD recently released the new chipset drivers version 6.05.28.016 for Windows 11 24H2.

Chipset drivers help the operating system communicate effectively with the motherboard components. This new driver release ensures compatibility with the upcoming feature update of Windows 11.

The AMD Ryzen Chipset Driver installation package bundles many smaller drivers related to various components. This release includes support for the following motherboard series:

AMD WRX90/TRX50

AMD WRX80

AMD TRX40

AMD X670E/ X670

AMD B650E / B650

AMD X570

AMD B550

AMD A520

AMD X399

AMD X470

AMD B450

AMD X370

AMD B350

AMD A320

All Ryzen processor series, from the Ryzen 2000 series (mobile and desktop) to the latest Threadripper Pro series, are supported. Sadly, the Ryzen 1000 series processors, which debuted in 2016, won’t receive this chipset driver update.

The official changelog doesn’t mention anything in detail and highlights that the new drivers include bug fixes and “new program support.”

To download the latest Ryzen chipset drivers, visit the official download link. AMD also has a super-helpful and detailed guide to help you install the drivers without any difficulty.

AMD does warn about a few problems that you may face while installing this driver:

Some driver names on a non-English OS may appear in English.

The Uninstall Summary may incorrectly display the uninstall status as Failed.

Occasionally, Ryzen PPKG may not install/upgrade.

However, AMD will patch up things in future updates for these drivers as Windows 11 24H2 reaches the stable channel users (presumably in September or October 2024). However, AMD is planning to release Copilot+ PC-compatible processors.

2024 is the year of Qualcomm

The Copilot+ PCs released in May 2024 offer Qualcomm’s new AI chips with 45 TOPS NPU performance. AMD and Intel had AI PCs in the market before Qualcomm, but their NPU performance was nowhere near Qualcomm’s new offering.

Surprisingly, AMD did unveil that its new Ryzen AI 300 PCs with 50 TOPS NPU performance aren’t Copilot+ certified. So, it won’t offer the same AI experiences as Paint Cocreator, Restyle in Photos, and the much-debated Recall at launch.

These features will become available with a future Windows 11 update, meaning its customers will have to wait longer to try them out.