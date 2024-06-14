Microsoft recently released the KB5039299 update for Windows 10 22H2 Insider PCs. This new KB update moves the Beta and Release Preview channel PCs to build 19045.4593. Surprisingly, the update doesn’t add new features to the operating system and only focuses on bug fixes.

To get these improvements early on, visit the Settings > Updated & Security > Windows Update page and enable the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” toggle.

First, let’s discuss the improvements exclusive to the Beta channel. You will now notice an improved search experience using the search bar next to the Start button.

Apart from this Taskbar improvement, Windows Backup will now store the Activity History and Printer Device Settings preferences. Rather than backing up individual hardware settings, it will store common settings like “Let Windows manage my default printer.”

You can quickly restore these settings when you set up a new PC with the same Microsoft account.

Microsoft also fixed an anomaly in the backup feature that would encounter failures when desktop and lock screen backgrounds were backed up twice.

Fixes available for both Beta and Release Preview channels

Unlike the bug fixes mentioned in the previous section, the following issue resolutions are available for both the Insider channels:

Resuming to the hibernate state failed when Bitlocker was active. The issue is fixed, and both the features don’t conflict anymore.

Taskbar jumplist launches when you right-click on an icon. But nothing happened when users clicked on the options in the list.

Folder options in File Explorer added items when users clicked the remove command. An incorrectly configured sync feature by third-party apps caused this behavior.

MSIX packages from HTTPS URI failed to install. The issue occurred due to incomplete downloads, which resulted in botched installations.

There are several more fixes, which you can learn from the official announcement page of this new update. Note that Microsoft recently introduced the Beta channel for Windows 10 Insiders.

The stable channel recently received a big feature update for Phone Link.

Phone link can manage screenshots

The KB5039211 update for the stable channel supports editing screenshots captured on your Android phone directly on your PC. You will see a notification on the PC when you capture a screenshot on your phone while it is connected via Phone Link.

Clicking on the notification launches the Snipping Tool to let you edit the screenshot. It requires the latest Cross Device Experience Host package version, which you can download from the Microsoft Store.

This Windows 10 update failed to address multiple bugs, including the infamous profile picture error and the Copilot app’s conflict with UI elements.