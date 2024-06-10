Microsoft is removing GPT Builder, also known as Copilot GPTs, from Copilot Pro. This unexpected move makes the $20 subscription less appealing for consumers. For those unaware, people with a Copilot Pro subscription can create their own Copilot GPTs using documents, external or internal sources, and custom instructions.

Copilot Pro is a $20 subscription version of Microsoft Copilot with some additional features, such as GPT Builder and deeper integration of Copilot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Unlike the default Copilot experience, Copilot GPT Builder is more personalized and advanced. First spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft confirmed that it’s removing Copilot GPTs on July 10. In an email sent to Copilot Pro subscribers, Microsoft noted that it’s still committed to Copilot for consumers.

“We’re writing to let you know about an important upcoming change to your Copilot Pro subscription,” Microsoft writes in an email to Copilot Pro subscribers. “We are committed to improving your Copilot Pro subscription and regularly review how our subscribers use features within Microsoft products,” the company added.

Microsoft also warned that existing Copilot GPTs will no longer be accessible. If you created Copilot GPTs, you can save those custom instructions or you’ll lose them on July 10.

Microsoft has published a support document that confirms the above email and sums up the upcoming changes to Copilot for consumers: GPTs are going away, plugins are here to stay, and there could be a new way to “extend” the capabilities of the AI.

What’s particularly interesting is that Microsoft will still offer “GPTs” and GPT Builder to commercial and enterprise customers. It’s entirely possible that Microsoft is not impressed with Copilot’s growth in the consumer market and is trying to cut costs by removing compute-intensive features like Copilot GPT.

At the same time, it’s also possible paying consumers do not use GPTs as much as the default experience.

Microsoft’s email to Copilot Pro users highlights the advantages of the subscribers, such as access to advanced models during peak hours and the ability to generate images.

For those who do not wish to continue their Copilot Pro subscription, Microsoft’s email even provides clear instructions on how to cancel the subscription: Log into your Microsoft account and turn off recurring billing.

This move doesn’t make sense to me. Microsoft is betting big on Copilot and has integrated it into every product, such as Edge. However, it’s not doing enough to make the subscription a viable alternative to ChatGPT Plus.