Windows 11 KB5037771 update is now available for everyone in the stable channel with several changes, including a few Start menu features, such as ads. This update is available via Windows Update > Check for updates. You can grab Windows 11 KB5037771 offline installers (.msu) files from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

May 2024’s Patch Tuesday update includes several notable changes, including the ability to recommend apps directly in the Start menu. This will show some Microsoft Store apps from a selected group of developers. This is supposed to help users discover great apps.

If you prefer not to see these recommendations, you can turn them off by going to Settings > Personalization > Start and toggling off “Show recommendations for tips, app promotions, and more.”

In the coming weeks, the Start menu’s Recommended section might start showing your most frequently used apps that are not already pinned to the menu or taskbar.

If you check for updates, you’ll see the following patch on the Windows Update page:

2024-05 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 23H2 for x86-based Systems (KB5037771)

Download Links for Windows 10 KB5037771

Windows 10 KB5037771 Direct Download Links: 64-bit and 32-bit (x86).

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 226×1.3593

May 2024 Patch Tuesday bumps Windows 11 23H2 to Build 22631.3593 and it improves Widgets icons on the taskbar, making them clearer and starting the rollout of more animated icons.

Additionally, Widgets on the lock screen are now more reliable and of better quality, offering more visuals and a customized experience.

Windows 11 KB5037771 also fixes an issue with the Japanese 106 keyboard layout, ensuring it appears correctly when you sign in. Another fix addresses a problem with the Settings app, which would stop responding when you dismissed a flyout menu.

A new mobile device management (MDM) policy called “AllowScreenRecorder” has been added. This affects the Snipping Tool, allowing IT admins to disable screen recording in the app.

Here’s the full list of all important changes: