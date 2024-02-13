Windows 11 KB5034765 is now available with interesting changes, including the “uninstall Microsoft Edge” feature in Europe. As part of February 2024 Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has also published direct download links for Windows 11 KB5034765 offline installers.

KB5034765 is a security update for Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2. This is shipping as part of the Windows February 2024 security update, which means it will ‘automatically’ download and install when you’re not actively using your PC. However, you can change the auto-install behaviour from Settings.

After installing KB5034765 from Settings > Windows Update, Windows 11 version 23H2 will bump to Build 22631.3155. On the other hand, version 22H2 will advance to Build 22621.3155, and there are no visible changes between the two versions. That’s because Windows 11 23H2 is based on version 22H2.

As shown in the screenshot, the following update will be listed when you check for updates:

2024-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 for x64-based Systems (KB5034765)

Download Links for Windows 11 KB5034765

Windows 11 direct download links are live on Microsoft’s Update Catalog website in .msu installer formats.

What’s new in Windows 11 KB5034765

One noteworthy improvement is that Windows 11 now lets you uninstall the Microsoft Edge browser in Europe. Microsoft is A/B testing the feature, so some of you may not see it right away.

This change means you can uninstall Microsoft Edge like any other app. To remove the browser, head to Settings (Windows key + I), click Apps, click the Installed Apps tab, and click the three dots next to Microsoft Edge.

Finally, you can click the new Uninstall option to get rid of Edge.

So what else is new? There aren’t too many new features in the February 2024 Patch for Windows 11. This patch is mostly about about fixing things to make sure the OS runs smoothly for everyone.

According to release notes, Microsoft has confirmed it fixed an issue that was causing the search bar in the Start menu to freeze up for some people. After the patch, the Search bar should work like it’s supposed to.

Another related improvement is Microsoft has turned off the Copilot pill that was appearing within the search bar, but this is rolling out via a server-side update.

Windows 11 Build 22631.3155 also improves video calls, so they won’t cut out or have issues like before.

Other improvements and fixes in Build 22631.3155

As always, there are some printer-related changes, including fixes for an issue where devices were getting stuck and not responding after adding new printer software.

Similarly, Microsoft patched a minor but annoying issue where a message box in File Explorer wouldn’t close properly.

Moving on, I noticed Microsoft patched one of the annoying problems when using 7-Zip files. I’m not sure how many of you experienced this annoying issue, but some of these files looked empty when they weren’t. Now, after installing the patch, they’ll show up correctly.

Here’s a list of all fixes in Windows 11 KB5034765:

Microsoft fixed an issue that messed up your desktop’s time zone. It’s unclear how many people were affected, but the bug affected the computer’s time zone accuracy in some regions.

Windows 11 no longer crashes when waking up from sleep mode.

3D emojis are getting better. It’s important to understand that 3D emojis were added to Windows 11 last year, but some people have reported rendering issues. Thanks to a fix for the OpenType font driver, emojis will look more 3D and colourful.

Microsoft is improving Windows Management Instrumentation, which doesn’t change anything for most people but will benefit some businesses. Microsoft won’t tell us how, but we understand that managing settings and devices would be easier when using Intune.

This release fixes an issue where some people’s Wi-Fi security settings weren’t showing up correctly.

Microsoft is improving BitLocker to keep their data safe, but the changes are exclusive to business customers. The BitLocker improvements allow management services like Intune to get the correct information to keep everything secure.

Microsoft has also updated its list of drivers that could be risky, helping to keep your Windows installation safe from attacks.

Finally, updating to Windows 11 Build 22631.3155 should improve overall performance if you use Bluetooth headphones that support low-energy features. The patch will stop your headphones from losing sound when listening to music.

We’re unaware of any potential issues in February 2024 Patch Tuesday, but we’re benchmarking the patch and will update this story if we run into problems.