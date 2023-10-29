Windows 11 Build 23575 is rolling out to testers in the Canary channel with some noteworthy changes, including a new way to show recently installed apps via the Start menu’s recommended section. Build 23575 is a preview update, but it doesn’t have a lot of new features to offer.

With Windows 11 22H2, new options to customize the ‘Start menu’s recommended’ feed were added in last year’s major update (22H2), including a toggle to show an extra row of pins. This removes one row of ‘recommended’ items, giving more space to your apps.

While Microsoft has no plans to remove the recommended feed, it’s hoping more users will interact with the feed if it’s not cluttered with too many options. In new preview builds, Microsoft is adding a new “grouping” or folder support for “recently added apps” to the recommended feed.

“We’re trying out grouping recently added apps on your PC into a folder under the Recommended section of Start with some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel,” Microsoft noted in a blog post spotted by Windows Latest.

This change could begin rolling out to Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2 in the coming months via monthly updates.

In addition to the new Start menu feature, Windows 11 Build 23575 has several other improvements, including a fix for an issue hovering over the first picture in Gallery. Another bug has been fixed that causes File Explorer to crash. This issue was also observed in the Windows 11 Moment 4 update.

Here’s a list of all the fixes in Windows 11 Build 23575:

Microsoft patched an that causes certain games to crash with a 0x1 error.

Microsoft has fixed an issue where Copilot disappeared from the taskbar. This issue is not related to the limited availability of Copilot.

Fixed an issue where a tooltip unexpectedly appears when hovering over items in File Explorer.

Fixed an issue that causes explorer.exe to crash sometimes.

The context menu should now be faster in Explorer and other places.

Microsoft patched issues with dropdown menus in File Explorer.

Other bug fixes include a patch for an issue where Windows Settings prompted users to sign into a Microsoft account even though they were already signed in.