Microsoft Edge has an internal project codenamed Phoenix, which is supposed to be part of the tech giant’s broader goals of reimagining Windows 11’s default browser. The idea of Project Phoenix is to make Edge feel more modern and native on Windows 11, and today, Windows Latest spotted two new references to the update.

While Phoenix won’t be a one-off release, it does look like Microsoft is knee to bring more of the ideas from the reimagined internal Edge project. In other words, Microsoft won’t just show up tomorrow with an event announcing the all-new Edge browser. Instead, we’ll see changes from Edge Phoenix rolling out gradually.

As part of the Phoenix Project, Microsoft added a Split screen to Edge on Windows. We have also seen Mica coming to the title bar, but it’s hidden for now. Some parts are already in early testing as feature flags.

As first spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft Edge’s Canary release include references to the two flags:

msEdgePhoenixColorPaletteGenerator

msUseSnappingPointsForPhoenixPaletteGeneration.

It’s unclear what we might see in the next big Edge release, but based on this reference, I think Edge is experimenting with dynamic or “snapped” colour palettes (perhaps responding to Windows 11 accent colours or theme settings). It’s very unclear, as I mentioned, because these references tend to use vague terms.

The “ColorPaletteGenerator” points to some sort of alogritm that picks up colour schemes r accent.

In addition, Windows Latest spotted a reference to “msVisualRejuvTooltips”. For those unaware, tooltips show up when you hover over links or buttons, and then certain information is displayed. The element is called a tooltip, and it looks like Microsoft is planning to revamp it with a modern look.

At the moment, Edge’s tooltips are borrowed from Chromium, and they do support dark themes, but Edge’s current tooltips are far from “modern”. We wouldn’t be surprised if Microsoft is exploring Fluent Design Acrylic for the tooltips to match the rest of the Edge interface.

Together with Phoenix and these Fluent Design revamp, Edge could soon start looking modern on Windows 11.

Previously, we also spotted references to “msEdgeVisualRejuv” and ““msEdgeVisualRejuvAcrylicForProfileMenuTrigger”.

All of these point to more of Mica and Fluent Design across tooltips, menus, bars, and even the Profile pop-up that appears on the left side of the screen.

Design isn’t the only priority because we have also seen Microsoft trying to rewrite Edge components in WebUI 2.0, so they load faster.

You’d be surprised that elements like Downloads, Collections and the top region within Edge’s PDF reader are all web-based. Microsoft is rewriting everything in WebUI 2.0 to make Edge features load faster, and we’ll learn more about the migrations in 2025.